Hunter Dickinson has message for the haters following Michigan’s win over No. 3 Tennessee

Michigan is heading to the Sweet 16…AGAIN!!!

For the fifth season in a row, the Michigan Wolverines have advanced to the Sweet 16 following an eight-point win over No. 3 Tennessee.

It may not have been the cleanest performance by the Wolverines as they turned the ball over 15 times (season average was 11) in the game and gave up what seemed like an uncountable number of uncontested layups to Tennessee’s guards.

But when all was said and done, Hunter Dickinson dominated the Volunteers with 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to help Michigan outscore Tennessee 44-31 in the second half.

Following the game, Dickinson spoke to reporters and he had a message for everyone who hated on the Wolverines and said they should not be in the tournament.

“People didn’t think we should be in the tournament,” Dickinson said. “Now the people hating on us are gonna be at home watching us play in the Sweet Sixteen.”

No lies detected.

