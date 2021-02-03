It’s past time for the Red Wings to cut ties with Frans Nielsen

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman has done a good job of removing some anchors that were weighing down the team. Gone are the likes of Jonathan Ericsson, Justin Abdelkader, Trevor Daley, Brendan Perlini, and Jimmy Howard.

However, there’s still one player on the roster that needs to be sent off to greener pastures – as in, away from the team.

Underperforming and overpaid forward Frans Nielsen inexplicably continues to be trotted out by head coach Jeff Blashill ahead of the likes of young forwards Givani Smith and Taro Hirose (other than when COVID-19 protocols necessitated their being in the lineup).

Nielsen, who has registered a mere two assists so far this season, is averaging only 11:50 time on ice that would be far better spent by a younger forward.

While last season was tough on everyone, it was particularly hard watching Nielsen produce only nine points while earning a hefty $5.5 million. He’s got two years remaining on the bloated six-year deal that former GM Ken Holland signed him to in the summer of 2016 that will see him get paid $5 million this season and $3 next.

Should Yzerman decide to buy out his contract (let’s say after this season), money from his deal would still be on Detroit’s books the next three seasons. Per Spotrac.com, the Red Wings cap hit would be $4,416,667 (rather than $5.25 million), following two seasons of $666,667.

The Danish forward hasn’t panned out the way the team has paid him to and should be considered the next prime buyout candidate.