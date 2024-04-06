Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers fans gave him goosebumps on Opening Day

Spencer Torkelson says the fans were awesome on Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers are making waves in the early stages of the season, boasting an impressive 6-1 record following their thrilling 5-4 Opening Day win against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. The Tigers have consistently emerged victorious in closely contested games, with their latest triumph keeping the fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

Lange Saves the Day

The game reached a crescendo in the bottom of the ninth inning when relief pitcher Alex Lange took over from Andrew Chafin, who had walked a pair of batters. Lange’s strikeout of Zack Gelof, the Athletics’ leadoff hitter, secured the Tigers’ sixth win in seven games, igniting an eruption of cheers from the home crowd.

Spencer Torkelson Gets Goosebumps

Reflecting on the electric atmosphere, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who scored the winning run in the eighth inning, shared his exhilaration. “To hear the fans on that last punch-out, they just absolutely erupted,” Torkelson said. “It just gives you goosebumps thinking about it.”

Despite the strong start, Torkelson remains grounded, acknowledging the long road ahead. “It’s still only been seven games,” he said. “So, I mean, we still got 155 more, so a lot of season left, but we’re in a good spot.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Tigers have kicked off the season with an impressive 6-1 record. A thrilling 5-4 Opening Day victory against the Oakland Athletics has highlighted their ability to win close games. Relief pitcher Alex Lange‘s ninth-inning strikeout played a crucial role in securing the win.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers’ early success has sparked excitement among fans and players alike, setting the stage for what could be a memorable season if they continue to build on their winning momentum.

The Tigers will host the same Athletics team again on Saturday beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. Will the Tigers make it seven wins in eight games? Only time will tell, but we like their chances!