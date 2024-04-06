fb
The Detroit Lions 2024 NFL Draft is coming soon!

Detroit Lions OT Penei Sewell Throws Out First Pitch at Friday's home opener.

Following his second Opening Day start of the season, Tarik Skubal said he is still very confident.
Spencer Torkelson says Detroit Tigers fans gave him goosebumps on Opening Day

Tigers News Reports

Spencer Torkelson says the fans were awesome on Detroit Tigers Opening Day

The Detroit Tigers are making waves in the early stages of the season, boasting an impressive 6-1 record following their thrilling 5-4 Opening Day win against the Oakland Athletics at Comerica Park. The Tigers have consistently emerged victorious in closely contested games, with their latest triumph keeping the fans on the edge of their seats until the final moments.

Spencer Torkelson Detroit Tigers Scott Harris

Lange Saves the Day

The game reached a crescendo in the bottom of the ninth inning when relief pitcher Alex Lange took over from Andrew Chafin, who had walked a pair of batters. Lange’s strikeout of Zack Gelof, the Athletics’ leadoff hitter, secured the Tigers’ sixth win in seven games, igniting an eruption of cheers from the home crowd.

Spencer Torkelson Gets Goosebumps

Reflecting on the electric atmosphere, first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who scored the winning run in the eighth inning, shared his exhilaration. “To hear the fans on that last punch-out, they just absolutely erupted,” Torkelson said. “It just gives you goosebumps thinking about it.”

Despite the strong start, Torkelson remains grounded, acknowledging the long road ahead. “It’s still only been seven games,” he said. “So, I mean, we still got 155 more, so a lot of season left, but we’re in a good spot.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Tigers have kicked off the season with an impressive 6-1 record.
  2. A thrilling 5-4 Opening Day victory against the Oakland Athletics has highlighted their ability to win close games.
  3. Relief pitcher Alex Lange‘s ninth-inning strikeout played a crucial role in securing the win.

The Bottom Line

The Tigers’ early success has sparked excitement among fans and players alike, setting the stage for what could be a memorable season if they continue to build on their winning momentum.

The Tigers will host the same Athletics team again on Saturday beginning at 1:10 p.m. ET. Will the Tigers make it seven wins in eight games? Only time will tell, but we like their chances!

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

