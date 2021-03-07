Jeff Blashill provides updates on Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, forward Tyler Bertuzzi

Sharing is caring!

The Detroit Red Wings have been without captain Dylan Larkin since February 25 since he suffered an upper body injury against the Nashville Predators. And according to head coach Jeff Blashill, his status for Detroit’s next game will be determined in their upcoming practices.

Larkin skated at Little Caesars Arena this afternoon during Detroit’s practice session, and per Blashill, the next two practice sessions will determine Larkin’s availability for their next game when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning in Detroit.

Additionally, forward Tyler Bertuzzi missed the entire month of February with an injury sustained in late January. Prior to going down, he had scored five goals and seven points through the first nine games of the season.

He’s not practiced, and according to Blashill, there’s no realistic timeline for his return.

#RedWings Blashill said Larkin's availability for Tuesday to be determined by these two practice days. Bertuzzi, who hasn't practiced, making progress but no indication of when he might return. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) March 7, 2021

The Red Wings and Lightning will drop the puck Tuesday at 7:30 PM EST.