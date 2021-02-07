Jeff Blashill sent a message to Anthony Mantha by making him a healthy scratch

Sharing is caring!

The head coach of the Detroit Red Wings is sending a not-so-subtle message to one of their top forwards.

Jeff Blashill explained after today’s 4-1 victory over the Florida Panthers that Anthony Mantha was not in the lineup because he was designated a healthy scratch.

Jeff Blashill says Anthony Mantha was not an injury issue. Was sent a message by being made a healthy scratch. — Helene St. James (@HeleneStJames) February 7, 2021

Despite a three-game goal streak prior to Friday’s loss against the Lightning, Mantha hasn’t performed up to expectations this season. He admitted to having to play better and said that he previously met privately with Blashill and reviewed game tape to pinpoint the issue.

“I watched clips the last couple days and had a meeting with Blash,” Mantha said. “I think it’s just a matter of getting my feet moving again and being intense in battles.”

“When things don’t go your way you start overthinking,” he said. “I am thinking more than I used to, but like I said if I make it simple, those battles and shots, being involved in the plays, things will line up for me.”

Whether or not Mantha returns to the lineup on Tuesday remains a mystery.