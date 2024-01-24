Jim Harbaugh releases statement after accepting job with Los Angeles Chargers

In a significant shakeup in both college and professional football, Jim Harbaugh, the renowned head coach of the University of Michigan, has officially taken up the mantle as head coach for the Los Angeles Chargers. Following this major announcement, Harbaugh shared a heartfelt statement, reflecting on his storied career and looking ahead to his new role with the Chargers.

Jim Harbaugh's Deep Ties to Michigan

Jim Harbaugh's statement begins with a deep appreciation for his alma mater: “My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine,” he remarked. This sentiment highlights Harbaugh's enduring connection to Michigan, underscoring the significant role he has played both as a player and as a coach.

A Journey Through Football

Harbaugh continued, expressing gratitude for his extensive and varied coaching career: “I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me.” His coaching resume spans several prestigious roles, including his time as an assistant at Western Kentucky with his father, Jack Harbaugh, and positions with the Raiders, USD, Stanford, the 49ers, and Michigan.

Returning to the Chargers

Reflecting on his past as a player, Harbaugh spoke warmly of his time with the Chargers: “When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home…” This return to the Chargers marks a full-circle moment for Harbaugh, reconnecting him with an earlier chapter of his football life.

Harbaugh's Coaching Philosophy

Harbaugh's statement then delves into his coaching ethos: “The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today.” He emphasizes his three priorities – faith, family, and football – and his commitment to bringing an unparalleled level of enthusiasm to each.

Looking Ahead with the Chargers

In conclusion, Harbaugh speaks to the future with the Chargers: “This organization is putting in the work — investing capital, building infrastructure, and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started.”

Full Statement

“My love for Michigan, playing there and coming back to coach there, leaves a lasting impact. I'll always be a loyal Wolverine,” said Harbaugh. “I'm remarkably fortunate to have been afforded the privilege of coaching at places where life's journey has created strong personal connections for me. From working as an assistant coach at Western Kentucky alongside my father, Jack, and time as an assistant with the Raiders, to being a head coach at USD, Stanford, the 49ers and Michigan — each of those opportunities carried significance, each felt personal. When I played for the Chargers, the Spanos family could not have been more gracious or more welcoming. Being back here feels like home, and it's great to see that those things haven't changed.

“The only job you start at the top is digging a hole, so we know we've got to earn our way. Be better today than yesterday. Be better tomorrow than today. My priorities are faith, family and football, and we are going to attack each with an enthusiasm unknown to mankind. This organization is putting in the work — investing capital, building infrastructure and doing everything within its power to win. Great effort equals great results, and we're just getting started.”

Bottom Line

As the University of Michigan and its community bid a heartfelt farewell to a revered coach, the Los Angeles Chargers eagerly welcome a seasoned and passionate leader. Jim Harbaugh leaves a lasting legacy at Michigan, but now turns his focus to the challenges and opportunities in the NFL, ready to imprint his unique style and fervor on the professional stage.