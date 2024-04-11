Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement About Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement

The Detroit Lions are set to unveil their new uniforms on April 18, following a two-year collaboration with the NFL and Nike. Team president Rod Wood teased that the updated jerseys will pay homage to the Lions’ rich history while incorporating a modern twist. This balance aims to create a look that will stand as one of the NFL’s great uniforms for at least the next five years.

What did Rod Wood Say?

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’ve worked on this for two years with the league office, with Nike who designs the jerseys led by Brian Facchini, our chief communications officer, and (chief operating officer) Mike Disner and members of their team.”

Wood said it will not stray far from the classic Lions’ look with a “modern twist.”

“I think our goal was to honor the past — we have great colors, we have great history — but also put a modern twist on it,” Wood said. “So I think when you see them, you’ll see both of those things. And you’ll see, hopefully, uniforms that propel us for at least the next five years to be one of the great uniforms in the NFL. And we’re never going to change them dramatically, but there’s always an opportunity to modernize them and I think people will see that.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions will reveal their new uniforms on April 18. The update, in collaboration with the NFL and Nike, aims to honor the team’s history with a modern twist. The goal is to create a timeless design that will be considered one of the NFL’s great uniforms.

The Bottom Line – A Bold Step Forward

The unveiling of the Detroit Lions‘ new uniforms marks a significant moment in the team’s visual identity. By carefully balancing the classic with the contemporary, the Lions aim to set a new standard in NFL uniform design. As anticipation builds for the April 18 reveal, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eager to see how the Lions will redefine their look for the years to come.