Rod Wood Sheds Light On Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions

Dan Campbell and Brad Holmes Contract Extensions put them in alignment.

O.J. Simpson Dies at the Age of 76

O.J. Simpson Dies after a battle with cancer.

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings know this is their chance

Derek Lalonde says Detroit Red Wings may not be in this position in 2024-25 season.
W.G. Brady

Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement About Detroit Lions New Uniforms

Lions News Reports

Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement

The Detroit Lions are set to unveil their new uniforms on April 18, following a two-year collaboration with the NFL and Nike. Team president Rod Wood teased that the updated jerseys will pay homage to the Lions’ rich history while incorporating a modern twist. This balance aims to create a look that will stand as one of the NFL’s great uniforms for at least the next five years.

Detroit Lions Host Terrion Arnold Rod Wood Makes BOLD Statement

What did Rod Wood Say?

From Detroit Free Press:

“We’ve worked on this for two years with the league office, with Nike who designs the jerseys led by Brian Facchini, our chief communications officer, and (chief operating officer) Mike Disner and members of their team.”

Wood said it will not stray far from the classic Lions’ look with a “modern twist.”

“I think our goal was to honor the past — we have great colors, we have great history — but also put a modern twist on it,” Wood said. “So I think when you see them, you’ll see both of those things. And you’ll see, hopefully, uniforms that propel us for at least the next five years to be one of the great uniforms in the NFL. And we’re never going to change them dramatically, but there’s always an opportunity to modernize them and I think people will see that.”

Rod Wood Detroit Lions Hard Knocks Rod Wood posts message

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. The Detroit Lions will reveal their new uniforms on April 18.
  2. The update, in collaboration with the NFL and Nike, aims to honor the team’s history with a modern twist.
  3. The goal is to create a timeless design that will be considered one of the NFL’s great uniforms.

The Bottom Line – A Bold Step Forward

The unveiling of the Detroit Lions‘ new uniforms marks a significant moment in the team’s visual identity. By carefully balancing the classic with the contemporary, the Lions aim to set a new standard in NFL uniform design. As anticipation builds for the April 18 reveal, fans and fashion enthusiasts alike are eager to see how the Lions will redefine their look for the years to come.

W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

