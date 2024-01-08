Jim Harbaugh responds to question about his farewell message to the Michigan team

With rumors circulating about Jim Harbaugh potentially departing from Michigan for an NFL head coaching position, he was recently asked about what his farewell message would be to his team. The No. 1 Wolverines, of course, will take on the No. 2 Washington Huskies on Monday night with the winner being crowned the College Football Playoff National Champion.

Harbaugh's Advice: Play Fearlessly

Addressing the possibility of a farewell message, Jim Harbaugh focuses on encouraging his players to play with maximum effort and without hesitation.

“My message to our guys is going to be play as hard as you can, as fast as you can, as long as you can and don't worry,” Harbaugh said. “And just go have at it.”

“It's been a group of guys that I've had to pull them back at times. Have never had to talk them into anything. And I just can't wait. I can't wait to watch them compete, watch them have at it. That's going to be my overwhelming feeling is, let's just go let it rip.“

“And we're going to have to play well. This is a tremendous, tremendous team that we're playing. Just thorough in every way.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jim Harbaugh emphasizes playing with full effort and without worry in a potential farewell message. He expresses confidence in his team’s self-motivation and readiness for the championship. Harbaugh acknowledges the strength of their opponent, reinforcing the need for exceptional performance.

The Bottom Line – A Leader’s Faith in His Squad

As Jim Harbaugh prepares his team for a potentially historic game, his message transcends a simple game plan. It's about instilling confidence, reinforcing a fearless approach, and acknowledging the team's capability to handle high-stakes situations. Regardless of his future, Harbaugh’s legacy at Michigan is marked by his unwavering belief in his players' potential and his commitment to bringing out their best, both on and off the field.