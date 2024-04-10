Detroit Lions Land STUD and DUD in Mel Kiper’s 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions Land STUD and DUD

As we edge closer to the 2024 NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions are poised to build on their already impressive roster. With the No. 29 pick in their pocket, the Lions have a wealth of options at their disposal. Esteemed draft analyst Mel Kiper has unveiled his predictions, highlighting two players who could don the Lions’ colors in 2024.

Mel Kiper’s Picks for the Lions

29. Detroit Lions – Adonai Mitchell, WR, Texas

Kiper’s Breakdown of the Pick:

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes had a tremendous 2023 draft class, which featured impact contributions from tight end Sam LaPorta, running back Jahmyr Gibbs, defensive back Brian Branch and linebacker Jack Campbell. Can he do it again? Looking at this Lions roster, there aren’t many holes to fill. I could make the case for them taking a depth interior offensive lineman, an edge rusher or a corner, but receiver also stands out, particularly one who could run vertical routes and play on the other side of Jameson Williams.

Mitchell could be a fit. At 6-foot-2, he ran a 4.34-second 40 at the combine, showing off impressive physical tools. He had 11 touchdowns last season. You might consider this a luxury pick, but this roster is so talented that the Lions can afford to take Mitchell.

My Analysis of the Pick:

Folks, let me tell you something right now. If the Lions land Adonai Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft, you should be jumping for joy. Brad Holmes has been looking for a solid “X” receiver ever since he took over as Lions GM, and Mitchell would be exactly that. Some will be disappointed if the Lions do not address the defense with the No. 29 pick, but if Mitchell is the best player available on the Lions board when they are on the clock, they will not hesitate to select Mitchell.

61. Detroit Lions – Adisa Isaac, DE, Penn State

Kiper’s Breakdown of the Pick:

Isaac was overshadowed a bit by Chop Robinson, but he actually outproduced his teammate last season, racking up 7.5 sacks. He’s not as explosive as Robinson, but he’s a well-rounded defender who has an impressive get-off at the snap. At 247 pounds, he could play in the edge-rushing rotation in Detroit, which needs to get more out of its pass-rushers not named Aidan Hutchinson.

My Analysis of the Pick:

Let me begin by saying that Adisa Isaac could eventually develop into a decent NFL player, but I don’t think he is a player who would be anything more than a rotation piece at best, especially during his rookie season. In fact, I think the Lions may be able to get him with their 3rd round pick, so this is a reach for me.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Mel Kiper projects the Detroit Lions will select Adonai Mitchell and Adisa Isaac in the 2024 NFL Mock Draft. Mitchell could bring added depth to the Lions’ receiving corps, while Isaac might bolster the team’s pass rush, though it would not be as a starter. It will be very interesting to see which direction Brad Holmes decides to go when he is on the clock in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Bottom Line

Mel Kiper’s latest mock draft suggests the Detroit Lions could enhance their squad with the addition of Adonai Mitchell and Adisa Isaac. These prospects could infuse the Lions with new talent, aligning with the team’s strategic approach to roster building. As the 2024 NFL Draft approaches, the Lions’ selections will be crucial in shaping their path forward, potentially mirroring Kiper’s insightful predictions.