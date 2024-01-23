Jim Harbaugh’s potential Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff includes familiar names

The potential Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff under Jim Harbaugh includes a trio of familiar names.

Speculation is rife about the future of Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, who recently led the program to its first National Championship since 1997. Harbaugh has already met with the Los Angeles Chargers regarding their vacant coaching position and reportedly traveled to Los Angeles for a second meeting. Now, there's additional information emerging about a potential coaching staff if he were to take the job in Los Angeles.

3 potential hires for Jim Harbaugh's potential Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff have been listed

Per information from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, ‘League sources' have pointed to potential members of a Harbaugh staff with the Chargers. The reported names include Greg Roman as the offensive coordinator, Jesse Minter as the defensive coordinator, and Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son, as the special teams coordinator.

How might a potential Jim Harbaugh @CoachJim4UM staff look should he be offered and accept #Chargers job? Per league sources, offensive coordinator could be Greg Roman, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and special teams coordinator Jay Harbaugh, Jim's son @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 23, 2024

Roman, the potential offensive coordinator, would bring recent experience as the Offensive Coordinator for the Baltimore Ravens under Jim Harbaugh's brother, John Harbaugh. His extensive background also includes previous roles with the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

Minter, the prospective defensive coordinator, is presently part of Harbaugh's staff at Michigan, serving as the defensive coordinator since 2022. Notably, he took on the role of interim head coach for Michigan's first game of the season in the absence of Harbaugh during his suspension.

The younger Harbaugh currently serves on his father's staff as Michigan's special teams coordinator and safeties coach.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh concluded a 2nd meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers regarding their vacated coaching position According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston, there are three names that Harbaugh could hire as part of the potential Los Angeles Chargers coaching staff Former Baltimore Ravens OC Greg Roman and current Michigan DC Jesse Minter as well as special teams/safeties coach Jay Harbaugh are listed as the potential hires

Bottom Line: Is Harbaugh Hollywood-bound?

Whether Harbaugh returns to Ann Arbor this fall to defend Michigan's national title or not, he has undeniably bestowed the fans of the University of Michigan with a lifetime of memories, culminating in their first national title since 1997.

The potential hires listed above for Harbaugh, should he take the Chargers' head coaching job, all align logically. If this scenario unfolds, it would also mean that Michigan will need to make several new hires of their own