Lucas Raymond admits he ‘blacked out’ during game-winning goal celebration

Lucas Raymond admits that the Detroit Red Wings celebration after his game-winner was super intense!

Detroit Red Wings forward Lucas Raymond showcased his determination and burgeoning NHL talent last night. Not only did he score the game-tying goal late in regulation against the Montreal Canadiens, but he also netted the overtime winner, securing a crucial pair of points for Detroit and edging them closer to a postseason berth.

The Detroit Red Wings secured a dramatic comeback win

The Red Wings faced an early setback, trailing 2-0 after the Canadiens scored two quick goals. Forward J.T. Compher narrowed the gap midway through the first period with his first goal of the night. However, Montreal extended their lead to 4-1 with two more goals in the second period. Compher struck again shortly after Montreal’s fourth goal, once again halving their lead.

In the third period, Alex DeBrincat narrowed the gap to one goal with a crucial score. This set the stage for Raymond to shine once again. He netted the game-tying goal with just over a minute remaining in regulation. Then, in overtime, Raymond capitalized on a nifty pass from Dylan Larkin to secure the extra point for the Red Wings with his 31st goal of the season, marking a career-high.

“I just saw Larks up the ice and thought he’d going for a breakaway first,” Raymond explained of his game-winning goal. “But he was probably pretty tired and I just tried to jump back (in) and I was pretty tired but I tried to get the shot (off) and I’m happy it went in.”

“I kind of blacked out, to be honest,” Raymond said with a smile. “There was a lot of guys in the huddle. It was punches being thrown. It was probably pretty loud, yeah.”

Meanwhile, head coach Derek Lalonde was quick to single out Raymond for his contributions.

“Man, I give him a ton of credit,” Lalonde said. “He’s one of those guys it wasn’t going for him early, he was on the bad end of some physical plays, but he didn’t get frustrated and hung in there and battled. “He got two big goals in the end.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Red Wings secured a valuable two points in the standings thanks to last night’s 5-4 overtime victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens Lucas Raymond not only scored the game-tying goal, but the game-winning goal in overtime Lucas Raymond admits that he ‘blacked out’ during the goal celebration in front of the raucous crowd at Little Caesars Arena

Bottom Line: Everything will be decided tonight

Thanks to their dramatic victory, the Red Wings have edged one step closer to a playoff spot. However, realizing that dream will require assistance from external sources. A victory tonight against Montreal at the Bell Centre, paired with any kind of loss by the Washington Capitals, will secure their first postseason berth since 2016.

Tonight’s game against the Canadiens kicks off at 7:00 PM and can be caught on Bally Sports Detroit. For radio coverage, tune in to 97.1 The Ticket.