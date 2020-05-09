Joe Rogan has hilarious moment in ring following fanless UFC 249 fight [Video]

On Saturday night, UFC 249 featured what some are calling the most stacked card in UFC history.

The most stacked card in UFC history is happening tonight 👏 Stream #UFC249 on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/kuDc4OmWnb pic.twitter.com/nBsMZunSfc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 9, 2020

Following a fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had a pretty funny moment in the ring as he was finishing up a post-fight interview.

Watch as Rogan remembers a second too late that there are no fans in attendance!