Joe Rogan has hilarious moment in ring following fanless UFC 249 fight [Video]

Joe Rogan has hilarious moment in ring following fanless UFC 249 fight

On Saturday night, UFC 249 featured what some are calling the most stacked card in UFC history.

Following a fight, UFC commentator Joe Rogan had a pretty funny moment in the ring as he was finishing up a post-fight interview.

Watch as Rogan remembers a second too late that there are no fans in attendance!

By Don Drysdale

