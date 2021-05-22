Julio Jones reveals which team he wants to be traded to

Will Julio Jones be a member of the Atlanta Falcons by the time the 2021 regular season rolls around?

What is one of the biggest questions that still remains this offseason.

According to some rumors floating around, Jones has told people close to him that he wants to be traded to the New England Patriots.

There is also a rumor circulating that the Patriots are making a big push to land Jones.

Stat tuned!

