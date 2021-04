Sharing is caring!

Nearly 14 years ago, former Detroit Tigers pitcher Justin Verlander achieved a monumental milestone. In a dominating performance on a beautiful summer day in Detroit, Verlander cruised to a no-hitter against the Milwaukee Brewers in front of adoring Tigers fans.

Here’s the final line from that incredible outing: 9 IP, 12 K, 4 BB, 112 pitches (73 strikes)

Verlander would throw a second no-hitter four years later. This would cement him as one of the greatest pitchers in Tigers history.