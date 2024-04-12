fb
Paul Tyler

Detroit Tigers Injury Report: Sawyer Gipson-Long included in latest update

Tigers News Reports

The latest Detroit Tigers Injury Report includes a critical piece of information on pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long

While the Detroit Tigers remain in a rain delay for tonight’s scheduled game at Comerica Park against the Minnesota Twins, the team provided an update on pitcher Sawyer Gipson-Long, who is experiencing a bout of forearm tightness.

Detroit Tigers Injury Report

Sawyer Gipson-Long is experiencing right forearm tightness

Tigers beat writer Evan Petzold released the following official update on Gipson-Long earlier today on his social media account:

Detroit Tigers Injury Report,Sawyer Gipson-Long

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch built on it, saying that he’ll be getting several opinions on him from the team medical staff.

“The plan is for him to get multiple opinions on what’s going on with him. We brought him here because we wanted him to see our doctors,” he said.

Last season with the Tigers, Gipson-Long started four games, winning one of them and posting a 2.70 ERA along with a total of 26 strikeouts.

Currently ranked as the 10th overall prospect in the Tigers system, MLB.com provided the following description of him:

“Standing tall at 6-foot-4, Gipson-Long sits 91-93 with a fastball that features a good amount of arm-side run. Because of the lack of eye-popping velocity, he stands out more for his secondary pitches. A low-80s slider sweeps well across the zone and features good depth, causing some Double-A batters to look silly on whiffs. He also sells an 82-84 mph changeup well out of the hand before it dips below bats. The Tigers have worked with Gipson-Long on adding an upper-80s cutter this season to give him a harder breaking look.”

Will he be healthy enough to make a difference in 2024?

The Tigers expressed confidence in Gipson-Long when they acquired him in 2022 from the Minnesota Twins in exchange for Michael Fulmer.

However, a pitcher facing arm issues early in his MLB career raises concerns. We remain optimistic that his testing will yield positive results and that he can return to action soon.

