Kalif Raymond contract details with Detroit Lions emerge

The Kalif Raymond contract details reveal that the Detroit Lions will save some money in 2023.

W.G. Brady

Kalif Raymond contract details with Detroit Lions emerge

The contractual dance between NFL teams and their players often remains shrouded in mystery, layered with strategic decisions and hidden escalators. Last Friday, the Detroit Lions and their dynamic wide receiver/punt returner Kalif Raymond unraveled such a mystery by agreeing on what according to Over The Cap is a two-year contract extension worth $10.5 million, of which $8.15 million is guaranteed.

Kalif Raymond Contract Details

Breaking Down Raymond's New Contract

On the surface, the news spotlighted Raymond's rising stock and commitment to the Lions. Delving deeper, however, it's evident that this move is not just a reward for Raymond's on-field prowess but a strategic maneuver to optimize the team's salary cap space. The new extension, while more lucrative for Raymond in the long run, has been tailored to alleviate the Lions' immediate salary cap pressures. By backloading the contract, the team has astutely reduced Raymond's 2023 salary cap hit from over $4M to under $2.8M.

Here are the full contract details via Over The Cap:

YearAgeBase SalaryProrated BonusRoster BonusPer Game Roster BonusWorkout BonusGuaranteed SalaryCap
Number		Cap %Dead Money & Cap SavingsCut (pre-June 1)Cut (post-June 1)Trade (pre-June 1)Trade (post-June 1)RestructureExtension 
202329$1,350,000$1,375,000$0$0$50,000$1,350,000$2,775,0001.2%$8,775,000($6,000,000)
202430$1,400,000$1,550,000$0$250,000$50,000$1,400,000$3,250,0001.3%$6,050,000($2,800,000)
2025 📝31$4,350,000$1,550,000$250,000$250,000$50,000$0$6,450,0002.3%$3,100,000$3,350,000
2026 📝32Void$1,550,000VoidVoidVoidVoid$1,550,0000.5%$1,550,000$0
Total$7,100,000$6,025,000$250,000$500,000$150,000$2,750,000$14,025,000
Kalif Raymond

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

  1. Kalif Raymond locks in a 2-year, $10.5 million contract extension with the Detroit Lions, with $8.15 million guaranteed.
  2. While boosting his overall remuneration, the new deal eases the Lions' immediate salary cap pressure, reducing Raymond’s 2023 cap hit from over $4M to under $2.8M.
  3. The deal is a testament to Raymond's ascendant performance, including a spot on the NFL’s 2022 All-Pro team, and the Lions' shrewd financial strategy.

Bottom Line – Financial Finesse Meets Field Firepower

The Detroit Lions' recent deal with Kalif Raymond merges fiscal responsibility with recognition of pure talent. In locking down Raymond with a cap-friendly, rewarding contract, the Lions have not only solidified their roster but also underscored their reputation as a team that knows how to play both on and off the field.

