Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill races 64 yards for go-ahead TD [Video]

Fans are being treated to some of the greatest football we’ve ever seen in recent memory with the dramatic Bucs/Rams game, and now with Kansas City and Buffalo.

Shortly after the Bills grabbed the lead from the Chiefs late in the 4th quarter with a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion, Patrick Mahomes found receiver Tyreek Hill, who scampered 64 yards to the house to send the fans at Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy:

