Kansas City Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill races 64 yards for go-ahead TD [Video]

Fans are being treated to some of the greatest football we’ve ever seen in recent memory with the dramatic Bucs/Rams game, and now with Kansas City and Buffalo.
Shortly after the Bills grabbed the lead from the Chiefs late in the 4th quarter with a touchdown and successful 2-point conversion, Patrick Mahomes found receiver Tyreek Hill, who scampered 64 yards to the house to send the fans at Arrowhead Stadium into a frenzy:
TYREEK HILL EXPLODES FOR 64-YARDS TO RETAKE THE CHIEFS (-1.5) LEAD✌️
💰Hill any TD (-105)#ChiefsKingdom #BUFvsKC pic.twitter.com/cXLteUthc4
— SportsBettingDime (@SBD) January 24, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings