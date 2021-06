Sharing is caring!

There is taking your job seriously and then there is doing what Brooklyn Nets F Kevin Durant‘s bodyguard did on Friday night during the Nets playoff matchup vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

During the game, Durant and P.J. Tucker of the Bucks got into a scuffle and Durant’s bodyguard came out onto the court and shoved Tucker.

It will be interesting to see if the Nets are fined by the league as Durant’s bodyguard is reportedly on the team’s payroll.

Check it out.