Las Vegas hints at what Detroit Lions will do with No. 3 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

What will the Detroit Lions do with the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

That has been the biggest question for the past few months and with the draft beginning in just four days, that is still the case.

It is no mystery that Lions GM Bob Quinn would like to trade the No. 3 overall pick to the highest bidder but as we know, it takes two to tango.

According to the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah (+125) is the favorite to be the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft, ahead of Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa, who is listed at +230.

This means Okudah has roughly a 44.4% chance of being selected with the No. 3 overall pick and Tua has a 30.3% chance of going No. 3 overall.

By making Okudah the favorite to be drafted No. 3 overall, Las Vegas is certainly suggesting the Lions will stand pat rather than trading back in the first round because they would be the only team that would take Okudah at No. 3.

Nation, if the Lions do end up staying at No. 3 and taking Okudah, would you be satisfied?