‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was busy as agreed to terms with eight players and traded for another. That being said, Quinn has not yet addressed the wide receiver position, and though he will likely add one or two in the 2020 NFL Draft, it would be wise for him to add a veteran deep threat to the mix.

In my opinion, Quinn has to look no further than Breshad Perriman. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Breshad’s father, Brett Perriman, played for the Lions from 1991-1996 with the likes of Herman Moore and Johnnie Morton.

Breshad, who has bounced around the NFL since being selected in the 1st Round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, had his best season as a professional in 2019, catching 36 passes for 645 yards (17.9 yards per reception) and 6 touchdowns.

At just 26-year-old, Breshad Perriman would be an excellent signing for the Detroit Lions moving forward as both Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones are only signed through the 2020 season and will likely be gone in 2021.

Nation, what do you think? Would signing legacy wide receiver Breshard Perriman be a good move for Bob Quinn and the Detroit Lions?