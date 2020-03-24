39.2 F
Detroit
Tuesday, March 24, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
39.2 ° F
42 °
37 °
64 %
2.2mph
90 %
Tue
46 °
Wed
58 °
Thu
55 °
Fri
51 °
Sat
46 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Detroit Lions land major haul in latest 3-round NFL Mock Draft

We are through the first week of NFL free agency and whether you like the moves or not, the...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Former Red Wings’ bruiser Bob Probert’s first NHL fight

If you are a fan of the Detroit Red Wings, there is no question that you loved Bob Probert...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was busy as agreed to terms with eight players and traded for another. That being said, Quinn has not yet addressed the wide receiver position, and though he will likely add one or two in the 2020 NFL Draft, it would be wise for him to add a veteran deep threat to the mix.

In my opinion, Quinn has to look no further than Breshad Perriman. If that name sounds familiar, it should. Breshad’s father, Brett Perriman, played for the Lions from 1991-1996 with the likes of Herman Moore and Johnnie Morton.

Breshad, who has bounced around the NFL since being selected in the 1st Round (26th overall) of the 2015 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Ravens, had his best season as a professional in 2019, catching 36 passes for 645 yards (17.9 yards per reception) and 6 touchdowns.

At just 26-year-old, Breshad Perriman would be an excellent signing for the Detroit Lions moving forward as both Danny Amendola and Marvin Jones are only signed through the 2020 season and will likely be gone in 2021.

Nation, what do you think? Would signing legacy wide receiver Breshard Perriman be a good move for Bob Quinn and the Detroit Lions?

 

- Advertisement -

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleDetroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry
Next articleRumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

Rumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

With Darius Slay being shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

‘Legacy’ free agent WR would fit Detroit Lions offense perfectly

Don Drysdale - 0
The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn was busy as agreed to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry

Don Drysdale - 0
When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn knew he was going to trade Darius Slay, he also must have realized that he would have...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

Arnold Powell - 0
This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is made official, it's best to...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Full 7-Round Detroit Lions mock draft includes trade down with Big Ten touch

Don Drysdale - 0
Now that we are about a month out from the 2020 NFL Draft, we thought it would be fun to put together some Detroit...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Detroit Lions make one of the ‘most questionable’ free agent signings of 2020

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
The first week of NFL free agency is officially in the books and Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn was very active as he signed...
Read more

Rumor Mill: Detroit Lions linked to free agent CB Tramaine Brock

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
With Darius Slay being shipped off to the Philadelphia Eagles, you can bet Detroit Lions GM Bob Quinn is searching high and low for...
Read more

Detroit Lions were ‘runner-up’ for top free agent CB James Bradberry

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
When Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn knew he was going to trade Darius Slay, he also must have realized that he would have...
Read more

Rumor: Detroit Lions in talks with free agent CB Logan Ryan

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
This is the time of year wear NFL free agent rumors are flowing like honey and until something is made official, it's best to...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.