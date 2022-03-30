in Detroit Red Wings

Al Sobotka spotted driving Zamboni down Woodward Avenue

Flashback to August 8, 2017:

Al Sobotka is a Detroit Red Wings‘ lifer. Come the official opening of the 2017-18 hockey season, he will be manning the Zamboni at the newly-minted Little Caesars Arena.

Sobotka is already one of a very select few that will have been a part of the everyday duties at all three venues for the Detroit Red Wings, going back to their time at Olympia Stadium. The building operations manager for Olympia Entertainment also really enjoys being behind the wheel of the Zamboni.

And sometimes, he likes to just take it for a stroll out in Detroit. Tuesday morning, for example, Sobotka was spotted driving it down Woodward Avenue for reasons unknown.

View this post on Instagram

Good morning Detroit! #zamboni. #districtdetroit #lgrw. #littlecaesarsarena #redwings.

A post shared by Rod Burnette (@rodburnette) on

Keep doing you, Al.

