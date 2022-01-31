Michigan announces makeup date for home matchup vs. Michigan State

On Saturday, Michigan went into East Lansing and after playing a solid first half against Michigan State, they folded in the second half as they were blown out by the Spartans.
Following the game, there was plenty of talk about when a makeup date had not yet been announced for the Wolverines and Spartans matchup that was postponed on January 8 due to COVID-19 issues within the Michigan basketball program.
Well, the rematch is now set!
On Monday, Michigan announced that the game from Jan. 8 has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 p.m. at Crisler.
The game will be televised on FS1.
🚨 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🚨
Let the rivalry continue … at Crisler
Michigan vs Michigan State
📅 Tuesday, March 1
🕗 8:30 PM
📺 FS1
〽️AIZE 🏀UT! #GoBlue#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/PEbslmy3TD
— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) January 31, 2022
