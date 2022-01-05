Michigan assistant coach reportedly leaving for Pac-12

According to a report from Pete Thamel, the Michigan Wolverines are losing one of their assistant coaches to the Pac-12.
Thamel reported on Wednesday morning that Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua is expected to take the same job at USC.
Michigan has not yet commented on this report.
Sources: USC is hiring Michigan’s Shaun Nua to be the defensive line coach. Nua coached Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo, who project as Top 15 picks in the NFL draft.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 5, 2022
GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings