Michigan assistant coach reportedly leaving for Pac-12

This is a bit unexpected

According to a report from Pete Thamel, the Michigan Wolverines are losing one of their assistant coaches to the Pac-12.

Thamel reported on Wednesday morning that Michigan defensive line coach Shaun Nua is expected to take the same job at USC.

Michigan has not yet commented on this report.

