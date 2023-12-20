Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land I'Marion Stewart

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of Illinois as I'Marion Stewart has signed with the Wolverines. Stewart, a 4-star wide receiver from Chicago, IL, is the No. 7 ranked player in the state and the No. 48 ranked wide receiver for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on I'Marion Stewart via Mike Farrell:

WR prospect that plays both ways and has a track background receiving interest throughout the BIG 10 and PAC 12. Solid height and adequate weight in a sturdy frame with good strength, foot speed and agility. Good initial quickness off the snap and very good acceleration on release against off coverage. Eats the ground in a hurry and stresses the set with good knowledge of when to stem routes thanks to his solid processing.

Good release against the press, shows good agility and balance to evade contact at the line. Good core and lower body strength to hold his line against man coverage and create a throwing window on deep routes. Very good hands and ability to adjust around his frame due to good balance and body control. Shows good dexterity and extension to secure the ball away from his body. Very good open field ability after catch, uses good fakes and explosiveness to evade and shows good competitive toughness with a willingness to lower his shoulder against tacklers.

Highlight Video