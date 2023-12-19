J.J. McCarthy gets interesting QB comparison from NFL Scout

According to some, Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy is potentially the 2024 draft cycle's breakout star. ESPN's Matt Miller reported insights from an AFC East scout who foresees McCarthy climbing higher in the draft than many anticipate. This sentiment was echoed by another scout who predicted a significant rise in McCarthy's stock once a deeper analysis of his capabilities is conducted. Interestingly, McCarthy was called an “athletic Kirk Cousins,” a nuanced perspective highlighting both potential and areas of growth.

What the Scouts are Saying

ESPN's Matt Miller spoke to an AFC East scout who said McCarthy is a player “who's going to go higher than anyone thinks.”

“I think a lot of people haven't done a deep dive on McCarthy yet,” they said. “But when they do, he's going to rise. He would dominate an event like the Senior Bowl.”

The same scout then compared McCarthy to “an athletic Kirk Cousins.”

While McCarthy's junior year statistics were not overwhelmingly impressive, his completion rate and passer rating indicate a notable improvement and efficiency. The comparison to Cousins, a four-time Pro Bowler known for his consistency and high yardage, suggests that McCarthy's potential lies not just in raw talent but also in his capacity for steady and reliable performance.

The Bottom Line – McCarthy's Promising Horizon

J.J. McCarthy's journey is emblematic of the intricate and often unpredictable nature of NFL drafts and player development. His trajectory from a star college quarterback to a potentially sought-after NFL prospect is a testament to his hard work, talent, and the nuanced eye of professional scouts. As he continues to hone his skills and grow as a player, McCarthy represents not just a promising prospect for teams but also the ever-evolving dynamics of talent scouting in professional football. His story is one to watch, as it may very well redefine expectations and projections in the upcoming NFL drafts.