Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Jaden Smith

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from North Carolina as Jaden Smith has signed with the Wolverines. Smith, a 3-star ATH from Charlotte, NC, is the No. 17 ranked player in the state and the No. 36 ranked ATH for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Jaden Smith via Rivals:

Smith is a really interesting prospect as a linebacker, but he looks to be more promising as a pass rusher off the edge. Covering in space is not his forte, and he does not have much experience doing so, but playing downhill between the hashes and coming off the edge as a blitzer will be his primary roles at the next level. Smith doesn’t have a huge frame like a prototypical edge rusher, but there is still a lot of room for him to fill out.

Highlight Video