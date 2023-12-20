Michigan Football Early Signing Day: Wolverines land Owen Wafle

According to reports, Michigan Football has officially landed one of the top prep players from the state of New Jersey as Owen Wafle has signed with the Wolverines. Wafle, a 4-star defensive lineman from Princeton, N.J., is the No. 8 ranked player in the state and the No. 48 ranked defensive lineman for the Class of 2024, according to 247Sports.

Scouting Report

Here is the scouting report on Owen Wafle via 247Sports:

Thick build with plus length. Has low center of gravity and plays low to win leverage. Has snaps on both sides of ball as fullback and defensive lineman. Strong, physical, hard-nosed player with strong work ethic. Showed ability to bend during spring workout. Ferocious style of play evident during in-game eval in fall 2021. Gets off quickly at snap and covers ground well in first three steps. Shows stack-and-shed ability.

Can take on block and re-direction along line of scrimmage. Can anchor in run game. Willing to take on and fight through double teams. Relies heavily on power and strength and often wins leverage by sinking hips. Plays with high effort and has strong work ethic. Does show rip and spin moves but needs to continue to develop technique and diversify move sets. Has to maintain lower body flexibility while also getting stronger. Multi-year starter at high-level program. Has late round NFL draft potential.

Highlight Video