Inside the Article: Michigan Football makes addition to practice field

The Michigan Football team is on a roll as they have defeated Ohio State, won the Big Ten Championship, and advanced to the College Football Playoff in back-to-back seasons. Now, Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh has made an addition to their practice field that Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day are not going to like. As you will see in the photo below, the Wolverines have added a windscreen around its outdoor practice facility.

The Wolverines have added a windscreen around its outdoor practice facility, but as you can see below, it also acts as a privacy wall that will block out any secret spies sent by Tucker and Day (RELAX, SPARTAN AND BUCKEYE FANS! I AM JUST KIDDING AROUND!)