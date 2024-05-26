Aaron Glenn dishes out tough love to Detroit Lions’ rookie corners

Aaron Glenn made himself very clear

As the Detroit Lions prepare for the upcoming NFL season, the focus has been intensely directed toward improving the defense, particularly the secondary which struggled throughout the 2023 season. With the introduction of rookie cornerbacks Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. from the SEC, defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn offered some straightforward advice that underlines the challenges ahead.

Understanding the NFL’s Demands

Aaron Glenn, who has been instrumental in crafting the defensive strategies for the Lions, didn’t mince words when addressing the newly drafted cornerbacks. He emphasized the elevated level of competition in the NFL compared to college football, especially coming from high-caliber programs like Alabama and Missouri.

“Here’s what I think. I tell these guys this. You’ve got guys that come from, like Terrion comes from Alabama. You’re not playing Georgia every week. Once you get to the NFL, you’re playing a top-notch player every week and he has to understand that and there’s no weeks off,” Glenn expressed to reporters at the team’s OTAs.

This transition from college to the pros can be jarring, as the weekly opponents will no longer vary in skill. Each game presents a matchup against players who are at the peak of football performance, which can be a daunting realization for rookies.

No Easy Games in the Pros

Glenn also pointed out the harsh reality of the NFL’s relentless competition level, contrasting it against the occasional lighter games in college schedules. “You’re not playing App State now. You’re playing a quality NFL receiver every week. He’s gonna get his lumps, just like Rakestraw. They’re gonna get their lumps. But, I do know this, the mentality of those guys, they are fighters. And, that’s the reason we got them. They’ll be ready to play each week.”

It’s a learning curve that both Arnold and Rakestraw must navigate as they adjust to the professional ranks. The expectation is not merely to participate but to excel and adapt swiftly, leveraging their collegiate experience against far more seasoned opponents.

The Mentality to Succeed

Glenn’s comments underscore a crucial aspect of professional sports—the mental game. Recognizing the physical and technical demands of the NFL is vital, but so is the mental resilience required to handle setbacks and grow. The fact that these rookies are seen as fighters by their coordinator speaks volumes about their potential to overcome the rookie learning curve and contribute meaningfully to the Lions’ defense.

Bottom Line

Aaron Glenn’s blunt message is less about criticism and more about setting a realistic expectation for Detroit’s young defenders. It serves as a reminder that in the NFL, every week is a battle, and every game is against the best. For Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr., the 2024 season will be about proving they can rise to this challenge and transform potential into performance on the field.