Michigan head coach Juwan Howard earns another national honor

The return of Fab Five member Juwan Howard to his alma matter has been nothing short of extraordinary.

He’s absolutely excelled in his first experience as a head coach, propelling the Michigan Wolverines as Big Ten champions and entering the NCAA Tournament as the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament for the first time since Howard was a sophomore.

He was recently named a finalist for the Naismith Coach of the Year award, and now he’s earned yet another accolade.

🏆 AWARD NEWS 🏆 Juwan Howard has been named the Henry Iba Award recipient for National Coach of the Year by the @USBWA Release | https://t.co/0mWuw1w5bv#GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/roIhYkEmXW — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 19, 2021

He’s officially been named the Henry Iba National Coach of the Year by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, becoming the fifth Wolverines coach to win the honor. He follows in the footsteps of Dave Strack (1965), Johnny Orr (1976, 1977), Bill Frieder (1985) and Steve Fisher (1992).

Howard beat out Alabama’s Nate Oats, Baylor’s Scott Drew and Gonzaga’s Mark Few for the award.

A well deserved honor!