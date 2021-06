Sharing is caring!

3-star running back CJ Strokes of South Carolina has officially announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines, posting the news on social media:

“Ann Arbor I’m coming!” he wrote. “#GoBlue”

He had been fielding offers from Minnesota, Penn State, Missouri, Duke, West Virginia and others. According to 247Sports, Strokes is the No. 59 running back and the No. 704 overall prospect.