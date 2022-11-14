College SportsU of M

Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
3 Min Read
Highlights
  • The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released
  • Michigan moved up in the poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.

AP Top 25 Basketball Poll Michigan

Where is Michigan ranked in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll?

Here is the complete AP Top 25 Basketball Poll:

RANKTEAMTRENDTHIS WEEKPOINTS
1North Carolina (2-0)Atlantic Coastvs Charleston W 102-861,543 (44)
2Gonzaga (2-0)West Coastvs Michigan State W 64-631,497 (14)
3Houston (2-0)American Athleticvs Saint Joseph’s W 81-551,439 (2)
4Kentucky (2-0)Southeasternvs Duquesne W 77-521,394 (3)
5Baylor (2-0)Big 12vs Norfolk State W 87-701,253
6Kansas (2-0)Big 121vs North Dakota State W 82-591,218
7Duke (2-0)Atlantic Coastvs USC Upstate W 84-381,216
8UCLA (2-0)Pacific 12vs Long Beach State W 93-691,138
9Arkansas (2-0)Southeastern1vs Fordham W 74-481,059
10Creighton (2-0)Big East1vs North Dakota W 96-611,036
11Texas (2-0)Big 121vs Houston Christian W 82-31932
12Indiana (2-0)Big Ten1vs Bethune-Cookman W 101-49867
13Auburn (2-0)Southeastern2vs South Florida W 67-59724
14Arizona (2-0)Pacific 123vs Southern University W 95-78703
15TCU (2-0)Big 121vs Lamar W 77-66630
16Virginia (2-0)Atlantic Coast2vs Monmouth W 89-42590
17San Diego State (2-0)Mountain West2vs BYU W 82-75524
18Alabama (2-0)Southeastern2vs Liberty W 95-59436
19Illinois (2-0)Big Ten4vs Kansas City W 86-48316
20Michigan (2-0)Big Ten2vs Eastern Michigan W 88-83308
21Dayton (2-0)Atlantic 103vs SMU W 74-62280
22Tennessee (1-1)Southeastern11vs Colorado L 78-66264
23Texas Tech (2-0)Big 122vs Texas Southern W 78-54190
24Texas A&M (2-0)Southeasternvs Abilene Christian W 77-58131
25UConn (2-0)Big Eastvs Boston University W 86-57124

Others receiving votes:

Featured Videos

Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Florida 5, Grambling State 4, UC Irvine 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1

Share this Article
Previous Article Detroit Red Wings Tyler Bertuzzi is set to make a return to Detroit Red Wings lineup soon
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

AP Top 25 College Basketball Poll Michigan
Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll
College Sports U of M
Detroit Red Wings
Tyler Bertuzzi is set to make a return to Detroit Red Wings lineup soon
Detroit Red Wings News
AP Top 25 Basketball Poll,Michigan
Jim Harbaugh comments on tragic University of Virginia shooting of 5 students
U of M
AP Top 25 Basketball Poll,Michigan
Michigan State Spartans Land 4-star LB recruit Brown
MSU
Lost your password?