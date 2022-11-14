Michigan moves up in Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll

The 2022-23 NCAA College Basketball season has started and the Michigan Wolverines are already climbing in the rankings. The Wolverines are off to a 2-0 start after defeating Purdue-Fort Wayne 75-56 and EMU 88-83. MSU, on the other hand, is off to a 1-1 start after defeating Northern Arizona 73-55 and losing to No. 2 Gonzaga 64-63. The latest AP Top 25 Basketball Poll has been released and Michigan has moved up, while MSU is still on the outside looking in.

Where is Michigan ranked in the Week 2 AP Top 25 Basketball Poll?

Here is the complete AP Top 25 Basketball Poll:

Others receiving votes:

Michigan State 119, Purdue 104, Villanova 96, Miami (FL) 61, Saint Louis 47, Xavier 44, Ohio State 36, Iowa 36, Oregon 36, Memphis 20, Virginia Tech 13, Colorado 11, Toledo 8, Rutgers 8, Saint Mary’s 7, Florida 5, Grambling State 4, UC Irvine 4, Seton Hall 3, Penn State 1