When you think of Wisconsin football home games, you have to bring up their end of the third quarter tradition of playing ‘Jump Around’ as the fans jump up and down in the stands.

Well, that tradition continued on Saturday as the Badgers hosted Michigan and the Wolverines had some fun of their own jumping around on the sidelines.

Check it out.

Michigan players having fun during Jump Around pic.twitter.com/jkBpDFdoce — angelique (@chengelis) October 2, 2021