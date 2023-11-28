Michigan RB Blake Corum comments on Jim Harbaugh's Return

In a recent virtual press conference, Michigan running back Blake Corum expressed his enthusiasm for the return of head coach Jim Harbaugh. The team has had an impeccable 12-0 season so far, despite Harbaugh's absence for six games due to a self-imposed suspension and a later penalty from the Big Ten Conference.

What Did Blake Corum Say?

As they prepare to face No. 16 Iowa for the Big Ten Championship, Corum shared his excitement and relief at having Harbaugh back, especially for his motivational pregame speeches. The team eagerly anticipates Harbaugh's presence on the sidelines for their upcoming critical game, which will determine their shot at a third consecutive Big Ten Championship and a third straight trip to the College Football Playoff.

“I'm super excited to have coach Harbaugh back,” Corum said. “It's been a long three games, but its been a good three games as well. But I know just having his enthusiasm back, his pregame speeches, just having his presence back on the sideline will go a long way. Like I said, its been a tough three weeks, but we've still been winning, been able to take care of business. But having him back on the sideline for the Big Ten Championship game will mean a lot. So I'm super excited to have coach back. It's going to be great, its going to be like a reunion.“

“Something I look forward to is just hearing his pregame speech. It kind of gets the hairs sticking up on my arms, gets me ready to run through a wall. So I've definitely missed hearing that. But honestly just his presence, what he brings to the table, the way he operates.“

“Just him being back in general is a bonus for us. I know the players are fired up, I'm fired up, and I know he's super fired up. But definitely the pregame speech, I absolutely love it.“

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Michigan Wolverines express excitement over Coach Jim Harbaugh's return for the Big Ten Championship. Harbaugh's motivational presence and pregame rituals have been greatly missed by players. Harbaugh's return could be a significant boost for the Wolverines' championship and playoff ambitions.

The Bottom Line – The Return of a Motivational Maverick

The return of Jim Harbaugh to the Michigan sidelines is more than just a coaching comeback; it's the rekindling of a spirit that has propelled the Wolverines to impressive heights. Harbaugh's leadership, known for its unique motivational methods and personal rituals has been a cornerstone of the team's success. As the Wolverines prepare to face off against Iowa in a crucial game, Harbaugh's return could very well be the catalyst that solidifies their path to victory and further glory in the College Football Playoff.