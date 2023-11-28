Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan moves up after beating Ohio State

Time flies, and here we are, diving into Week 14, the Conference Championship Week, of the 2023 College Football season. This exciting phase brings us tantalizingly close to the much-anticipated College Football Playoff. Just a short while ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14 were unveiled. In the wake of Michigan's remarkable victory over Ohio State, there's been a significant shake-up in the Top 4 standings.

The Rankings

The Week 14 rankings have been released, and following Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State, the Wolverines are now sitting pretty at No. 2, while Georgia remains No. 1.