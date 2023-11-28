Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings: Michigan moves up after beating Ohio State

The Week 14 College Football Playoff Rankings have been revealed and Michigan is sitting pretty!

Time flies, and here we are, diving into Week 14, the Conference Championship Week, of the 2023 College Football season. This exciting phase brings us tantalizingly close to the much-anticipated College Football Playoff. Just a short while ago, the latest College Football Playoff rankings for Week 14 were unveiled. In the wake of Michigan's remarkable victory over Ohio State, there's been a significant shake-up in the Top 4 standings.

The Rankings

The Week 14 rankings have been released, and following Michigan's 30-24 win over Ohio State, the Wolverines are now sitting pretty at No. 2, while Georgia remains No. 1.

RankLogoTeamRecord
1Georgia LogoGeorgia12-0
2Michigan LogoMichigan12-0
3Washington LogoWashington12-0
4Florida State LogoFlorida State12-0
5Oregon LogoOregon11-1
6Ohio State LogoOhio State11-1
7Texas LogoTexas11-1
8Alabama LogoAlabama11-1
9Missouri LogoMissouri10-2
10Penn State LogoPenn State10-2
11Mississippi LogoMississippi10-2
12Oklahoma LogoOklahoma10-2
13LSU LogoLSU9-3
14Louisville LogoLouisville10-2
15Arizona LogoArizona9-3
16Iowa LogoIowa10-2
17Notre Dame LogoNotre Dame9-3
18Oklahoma State LogoOklahoma State9-3
19NC State LogoNC State9-3
20Oregon State LogoOregon State8-4
21Tennessee LogoTennessee8-4
22Tulane LogoTulane11-1
23Clemson LogoClemson8-4
24Liberty LogoLiberty12-0
25Kansas State LogoKansas State8-4
