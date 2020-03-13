45.7 F
U of M News

Michigan senior Jon Teske takes to Instagram, posts emotional message with photos

By Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Barring an unlikely turn of events, Jon Teske has played his final game as a Michigan Wolverine.

Teske, along with the rest of the seniors around college basketball, had his season cut short due to the NCAA announcing that the remainder of the season has been canceled, including the NCAA Tournament, due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Teske took to Instagram to make an emotional post along with some photos from the season.

“And just like that it’s over.”

