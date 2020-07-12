Michigan State Spartans to meet with 4-Star James Graham III Monday

The Michigan State Spartans have already landed Max Christie and Emoni Bates, and now they’re looking ahead to another potential strong recruit.
According to Jake Weingarten of Stockrisers, the Spartans will be holding a virtual meeting with four-star junior James Graham III on Monday. Per 247Sports, Graham III is a top-2 prospect in his home state of Wisconsin, and a top-10 small forward nationally.
Michigan State’s Tom Izzo and staff will virtually meet with four-star junior James Graham III on Monday, he told @Stockrisers.
Major target for the Spartans who just landed top-target, Max Christie.
— Jake (@jakeweingarten) July 11, 2020
The 6’8, 205 lb. Graham III plays for Nicolet High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. He’s also fielding offers from Maryland, Rutgers, Iowa, Georgia, and Cincinnati.