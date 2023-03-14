Michigan State Spartans Quarterback Battle Heats Up This Spring: Mel Tucker Keeps QB Competition Open

Mel Tucker, head coach of the Michigan State Spartans football team, recently made it clear that the starting quarterback position is up for grabs. In a press conference, Tucker stated that the quarterback competition is an open one and that all quarterbacks on the team, including Payton Thorne, will have to fight hard to win the job. According to Tucker, fierce competition is expected.

Why it matters:

Payton Thorne is expected to be the team's starter, but a rather disappointing 2022 season has opened the door for the rest of the quarterback room. With the competition being wide open, it is clear that the Spartans are looking for the best possible candidate to lead the team to success. As the upcoming season quickly approaches, the pressure is on for each quarterback to show that they have what it takes to lead the team to victory as they compete this spring.

Via Graham Couch on Twitter

By the Numbers:

The Spartans have five quarterbacks currently on their 2023 Spring roster: Payton Thorne (R-Sr.), Katin Houser (R-Fr.), Noah Kim (R-Jr.), Andrew Schorfhaar (R-Jr.), and Christian Banks (R-Fr.).

(R-Sr.), (R-Fr.), (R-Jr.), (R-Jr.), and (R-Fr.). Payton Thorne started 12 games for the Spartans in 2022 compiling a 63% completion percentage, 19 TDs, 11 INTs, and 2,679 yards.

Houser and Kim both saw action for the Spartans in 2022, Houser is the former 4-star recruit and ranked 140 by Rivals.com

"Each guy has to be productive and be efficient. They have to execute. They have to lead and take command and take control." – Mel Tucker

The Bottom Line:

The competition for the starting quarterback position on the Michigan State Spartans football team is sure to be a fierce one. With four talented quarterbacks vying for the job, it remains to be seen who will come out on top. However, one thing is certain: the Spartans are looking for the best possible candidate to lead the team to victory. It will be interesting to see who rises to the challenge and earns the starting job.