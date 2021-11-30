Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson, Jake Moody honored by Big Ten

The Big Ten named several individual award winners earlier today, and the Michigan Wolverines were well represented.

Aidan Hutchinson has won Nagurski-Woodson Defensive Player of the Year thanks to his monster season, as well as Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year. His 13 sacks not only lead the Big Ten but set a new school record.

“There’s been some awfully good players that have played here at Michigan and not done what Aidan Hutchinson has done,” head coach Jim Harbaugh said earlier this week of Hutchinson.

Meanwhile, kicker Jake Moody won the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year; his 115 points are tied for 4th best in team history.

We give you the 2021 B1G defensive award winners

