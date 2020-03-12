Michigan’s Juwan Howard comments on cancelation of Big Ten Tournament

Just before noon on Thursday, the Michigan basketball team was preparing to take on Rutgers in the Big Ten Tournament when news broke that the Big Ten was canceling the tournament completely.

Following the news, Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard commented on the tournament being canceled, noting that “some things are bigger than basketball.” Howard also said that the team is disappointed, especially for seniors Zavier Simpson and Jon Teske, who were going to be playing in their final Big Ten Tournament.

We need to stay bonded together during this time. We want everyone to stay safe and take precautions to protect yourselves and loved ones. We are a Michigan family … forever. pic.twitter.com/Xjk9wZZXyn — Juwan Howard (@JuwanHoward) March 12, 2020

Now, we wait to see if the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will also be canceled. At this time, it is scheduled to go on but without fans in attendance.