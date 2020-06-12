41.2 F
Detroit
Friday, June 12, 2020
type here...

MLB presents players with latest offer, including 72 game schedule

Detroit Tigers News
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

Major League Baseball has presented their latest offer to the players in an effort to put the wheels for a 2020 season in motion.

According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the offer includes a 72 game season, along with the players making 80% of their pro-rated salaries if there is a postseason, and 70% if not.

The Athletic‘s Evan Drellich calculated that this offer is the equivalent of of a 50 game season at full pro-rated pay.

However, Nightengale reports that the offer is expected to be formally rejected.

The most recent offer from the players included an 89 game season and full pro-rated salaries.

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions redesigned jerseys have historically clean look [Photo]

Don Drysdale - 0
If you are a fan of the Detroit Lions old racing stripe logo, you are going to love the jersey created by @petemrogers. As you...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Lions News

Houston Texans coach Bill O’Brien will kneel during anthem with players

Michael Whitaker - 0
With a renewed nationwide discussion regarding the silent protest originally undertaken by former San Francisco 49ers QB Colin Kaepernick, an ever growing list of...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Colt Keith named Detroit’s second best draft selection

Michael Whitaker - 0
To nobody's surprise, Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the first overall draft pick of the 2020 MLB...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

MLB presents players with latest offer, including 72 game schedule

Michael Whitaker - 0
Major League Baseball has presented their latest offer to the players in an effort to put the wheels for a 2020 season in motion. According...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Tigers News

Colt Keith named Detroit’s second best draft selection

Michael Whitaker - 0
To nobody's surprise, Arizona State phenom Spencer Torkelson was selected by the Detroit Tigers with the first overall draft pick of the 2020 MLB...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Spencer Torkelson hits first home run as Detroit Tiger…sort of [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On Wednesday, the Detroit Tigers selected 3B Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Torkelson seems like a can't...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers 2020 Draft: Grading every pick

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2020 Major League Draft wrapped up on Thursday night and the Detroit Tigers ended up using each of their six picks on position...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers full 2020 MLB Draft class revealed

Don Drysdale - 0
Well, the 2020 MLB Draft is in the book for the Detroit Tigers and they used each of their six picks on position players. Here...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.