MLB presents players with latest offer, including 72 game schedule

Major League Baseball has presented their latest offer to the players in an effort to put the wheels for a 2020 season in motion.
According to USA Today‘s Bob Nightengale, the offer includes a 72 game season, along with the players making 80% of their pro-rated salaries if there is a postseason, and 70% if not.
The Athletic‘s Evan Drellich calculated that this offer is the equivalent of of a 50 game season at full pro-rated pay.
However, Nightengale reports that the offer is expected to be formally rejected.
The most recent offer from the players included an 89 game season and full pro-rated salaries.