MSU fan tries to get Aidan Hutchinson to sign a football from Mel Tucker [Video]

When it comes to Michigan and Michigan State, there is no love whatsoever between the two schools and their fans and as you are about to see, that is certainly true when it comes to Detroit Lions EDGE, Aidan Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, who played for the Wolverines before being selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, still wants nothing to do with anything related to the Spartans.

Take a look as Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel‘s son tries to get Hutchinson to sign a Michigan State ball that was given to her by Spartans’ head coach, Mel Tucker.

As you are about to see in the video below, Hutchinson wanted nothing to do with signing the ball and he walked away, as he should.

What happened when my smart ass Spartan son tried to get ⁦@aidanhutch97⁩ to sign the MSU football ⁦@Coach_mtucker⁩ was kind enough to give me. NOPE. #Lions #OnePride pic.twitter.com/zIWJu7JTOs — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) August 15, 2022

Hutchinson, The Terror of Motown

