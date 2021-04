Sharing is caring!

We now know when the latest NFL schedule release date in history will be.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the schedule will officially be released on Wednesday, May 12:

NFL is now slated to release its full 2021 regular-season schedule on Wednesday, May 12, per sources. It’s the date to get more dates. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 21, 2021

The delay in the schedule announcement was due in part to the switch to a 17-game schedule, as well as uncertainty regarding attendance thanks to COVID-19.