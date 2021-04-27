NFL Draft Rumor – Miami Dolphins narrow draft options down to two

Sharing is caring!

As the 2021 NFL Draft is almost here, we will continue to do our best to keep you informed on any rumors that may end up having an impact on the Detroit Lions.

The latest rumor says the Miami Dolphins have moved away from WR DeVonta Smith and will pick either OT Penei Sewell or WR Jaylen Waddle, assuming they keep their current pick.

This could impact the Lions as they are rumored to have their eye on Sewell.

