Brock Wright Reveals Detroit Lions Motto For 2024

The Detroit Lions Motto For 2024 Has Been Revealed

The Detroit Lions are gearing up for the 2024 season with heightened aspirations, following a compelling run to the NFC Championship Game last season. Tight end Brock Wright, who was re-signed just hours before the free agency deadline, played a pivotal role last season and is set to continue his tenure with the team. Amidst significant interest from other teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, the decision by the Lions’ front office to retain him has bolstered both his confidence and the team’s prospects for the upcoming season.

This sense of renewed commitment and optimism within the team is encapsulated in their new motto for 2024, revealed by Wright as “It Takes More.” Emphasizing the necessity for enhanced effort and dedication.

“Yeah, for sure,” Wright said. “That goes both ways, that’s how we are in Detroit now too. We’ve kind of been talking that the motto this next year is, ‘It Takes More.’ So, I think everyone will have to step up their game.”

This motto reflects the team’s collective mindset to build on their recent successes and push further into the postseason with increased determination and team synergy.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Brock Wright was re-signed by the Detroit Lions just before the free agency deadline, amid interest from other teams.
  2. The Lions have adopted a new motto for 2024: “It Takes More,” signaling higher expectations and greater effort.
  3. Wright believes the team’s recent playoff experience will boost their confidence and performance in the upcoming season.
Brock Wright signs offer sheet Brock Wright Contract Details

The Bottom Line – More Than Words

As the Detroit Lions embrace their new motto, “It Takes More,” the phrase becomes a beacon guiding their preparations and aspirations for 2024. This motto encapsulates the team’s acknowledgment that reaching and surpassing last season’s achievements will require even greater effort and dedication. For Brock Wright and his teammates, it’s more than just a motivational phrase—it’s the essence of their strategy and commitment to not just compete, but excel, in the fiercely competitive landscape of the NFL. As the team gears up for the new season, the entire Lions community is rallied behind this powerful message, setting the stage for what could be the most defining year in their recent history.

