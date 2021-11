Prior to the Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Chicago Bears, NFL on FOX trolled the Lions and the Pittsburgh Steelers for their 13-13 tie a couple of weeks ago.

This is actually pretty funny.

Need the perfect Christmas gift for a football fan in your life?? We've got you covered. pic.twitter.com/upSa9cv5ti — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 25, 2021