NFL RedZone Studio evacuated after loud alarm sounds [Video]

NFL RedZone Studio evacuated after a loud alarm was heard going off live on the air.

The NFL Red Zone studio in Inglewood, California was reportedly evacuated due to an alarm going off. The news was broadcast live on air by host Scott Hanson during an update on the Philadelphia Eagles and Buffalo Bills game.

Host Scott Hanson made the announcement on the air

While delivering an update on the Eagles and Bills game, viewers could hear a loud siren going off in the background of the broadcast. Host Scott Hanson would make the following announcement:

“Ladies and gentlemen, this is a first in my twenty-something NFL career,” he said. “We have an alarm going off in the studios of NFL Red Zone in our studios in Inglewood. We are being told we need to evacuate, we don't know the nature of the emergency.”

Scott Hansen just announced that he and the rest of the NFL Red Zone crew have to evacuate the building



Right now, the reason for the alarm hasn't been made clear.

Bottom Line: Let's hope everything is okay

Unexpected alarms triggering building evacuations can be quite unsettling, especially if they occur outside scheduled drills or exercises.

Fingers crossed for the safety and well-being of everyone at the NFL RedZone studio.