NFL to require COVID-19 booster shots for all Tier 1 and 2 employees

Due to an ongoing waive of COVID-19 positive tests throughout the National Football League, a memo has been sent out to all teams that now require booster shots for all Tier 1 and 2 employees that must take place by December 27. This comes on the heels of a record 37 players testing positive today, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The memo can be read below:

Now official. NFL requiring booster shots of all Tier 1 and 2 staff by Dec. 27. Memo has gone out to teams. pic.twitter.com/lvRjCNADRQ — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) December 14, 2021