NFL to require COVID-19 booster shots for all Tier 1 and 2 employees

by

Due to an ongoing waive of COVID-19 positive tests throughout the National Football League, a memo has been sent out to all teams that now require booster shots for all Tier 1 and 2 employees that must take place by December 27. This comes on the heels of a record 37 players testing positive today, the highest number since the beginning of the pandemic.

The memo can be read below:

1 thought on “NFL to require COVID-19 booster shots for all Tier 1 and 2 employees”

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.