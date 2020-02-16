Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

You be the judge!

Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando’s Aaron Gordon have been the rightful winner?

The contest consists of four dunks for each participant, and Gordon earned a perfect 50 score on all four – including this absolute gem, jumping over the 7’5 Tacko Fall:

Aaron Gordon lost the dunk contest by one point to Derrick Jones Jr. after jumping over Tacko Fall. pic.twitter.com/3nBarEXuwb

Jones Jr. earned a 48 from the possible 50 points for his final dunk, while Gordon was given a 47. Of course, Dwayne Wade was one of the judges (and a former teammate of Jones Jr. in Miami, go figure).

Gordon himself couldn’t believe it:

Magic’s Aaron Gordon dismayed by judges’ reaction to his final dunk over Celtics’ Tacko Fall: “Jumping over somebody 7-5 and dunking it is no easy feat. What did I get, 47? Come on, man. What are we doing?” pic.twitter.com/8sGMORUwUp

— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 16, 2020