Detroit Pistons News

Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker

Was Orlando’s Aaron Gordon robbed of Dunk Contest crown?

You be the judge! Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando's...
Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to “pull the trigger” on moves

The Detroit Red Wings unfortunately have the worst record in the NHL - by far. At 14-42-4 and with...
Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Sports site proposes hypothetical trade of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford to division rival

By now, just about everybody and their mother has heard about the alleged trade rumors surrounding Detroit Lions quarterback...
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

You be the judge!

Derrick Jones Jr. took home the Dunk Contest crown on Saturday night, but should Orlando’s Aaron Gordon have been the rightful winner?

The contest consists of four dunks for each participant, and Gordon earned a perfect 50 score on all four – including this absolute gem, jumping over the 7’5 Tacko Fall:

Jones Jr. earned a 48 from the possible 50 points for his final dunk, while Gordon was given a 47. Of course, Dwayne Wade was one of the judges (and a former teammate of Jones Jr. in Miami, go figure).

Gordon himself couldn’t believe it:

Red Wings know GM Steve Yzerman is unafraid to "pull the trigger" on moves

