Detroit Lions Trade Down in Dane Brugler’s 7-Round 2024 NFL Mock Draft

Lions Notes

Detroit Lions Trade Down in Recent Mock Draft

With the 2024 NFL Draft just over a week away, speculation is rife about potential moves teams might make to optimize their rosters for the upcoming season. In his latest 7-round mock draft for The Athletic, respected NFL Draft analyst Dane Brugler presents a hypothetical scenario where the Detroit Lions trade down to acquire additional picks.

Hypothetical Trade Enhances Lions’ Draft Options

According to Brugler’s simulation, the Lions would not use their No. 29 overall pick in the first round as initially planned. Instead, they engage in a strategic trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, exchanging their first-round pick for the Raiders’ No. 44 and No. 77 overall picks. This mock trade allows the Lions to expand their selection capability, potentially enhancing their ability to build depth across multiple positions.

Dane Brugler’s 7-Round NFL Mock Draft – Detroit Lions

Here’s how Brugler predicts the Lions could utilize their new array of draft picks:

  • 2nd Round, No. 44 Overall: Zach Frazier, G/C, West Virginia Frazier’s versatility in playing both guard and center could provide the Lions with much-needed flexibility and strength on the offensive line.
  • 2nd Round, No. 61 Overall: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State Adding depth to their defensive front, Fiske’s abilities could help disrupt opposing backfields and bolster the Lions’ defensive strategies.
  • 3rd Round, No. 73 Overall: Ja’Lynn Polk, WR, Washington Addressing the need for offensive playmakers, Polk could offer a reliable option for Detroit’s aerial attack with his exceptional route-running skills.
  • 3rd Round, No. 77 Overall: Caelen Carson, CB, Wake Forest This pick, acquired from the Raiders, could be used to enhance the secondary with Carson’s speed and coverage capabilities.
  • 5th Round, No. 164 Overall: Braiden McGregor, Edge, Michigan The local product could provide a boost to the Lions’ pass rush with his energy and defensive prowess.
  • 6th Round, No. 201 and No. 205 Overall: Will Reichard, K, Alabama; Sione Vaki, S, Utah Reichard could bring accuracy to special teams, while Vaki might contribute depth to both defense and special teams coverage.
  • 7th Round, No. 249 Overall: Johnny Dixon, CB, Penn State Adding another cornerback to the mix, Dixon could offer further depth and competition in the secondary.
TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Hypothetical Trade Scenario: In Dane Brugler’s mock draft, the Detroit Lions hypothetically trade their No. 29 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders for the No. 44 and No. 77 overall picks. This move is suggested to potentially enhance the Lions’ ability to address multiple roster needs by increasing their number of picks in the earlier rounds.
  2. Strategic Draft Picks Across Key Areas: The mock draft outlines a strategic approach for the Lions, focusing on bolstering both offense and defense. Key picks include Zach Frazier to strengthen the offensive line, Braden Fiske to add depth at defensive tackle, and Ja’Lynn Polk to increase receiving options, alongside selections aimed at enhancing special teams and secondary defense.
  3. Mock Draft as a Strategic Exploration: While purely speculative, this mock draft by Dane Brugler offers an exploration of how the Lions could leverage additional draft capital to build a more comprehensive and competitive team. It provides insight into potential draft strategies that could be beneficial, despite the actual draft outcomes potentially differing.

A Strategic Mock Draft Exploration

This mock draft scenario by Dane Brugler is purely speculative but provides an interesting exploration of how the Detroit Lions could strategically maneuver within the draft to address various team needs effectively. By trading down, they potentially increase their draft capital, allowing for a broader approach to filling roster gaps and enhancing team depth.

As the actual draft day approaches, it remains to be seen how closely reality will align with these predictions. However, the scenarios laid out by experts like Brugler are invaluable for teams and fans alike to consider the many strategic moves available in the highly anticipated NFL Draft.

W.G. Brady
